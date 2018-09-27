Auburn Wine & Spirits to open as east-side counterpart to Auburn Spirits

The east-side Auburn Wine & Spirits, a sister store to the west side’s Auburn Spirits, is opening in late October at 320 N. Rock Road. Cooper Geist, in the driver’s seat, will manage both stores. Owners are Bev Sauerwein, center, and Gretchen Klug-Oborny, right. Their husbands own the west-side store. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle