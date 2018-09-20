European Car Co. is back on the grid in Delano

David Levian and his European Car Co. are back on the grid.
“We decided to regrow it again,” Levian says.
Around the time the economy crashed, he closed his shop on Second Street.
“I kind of went off the grid for a while,” Levian says.
He still worked on cars, but now he’s revived the company under a new LLC and has a new 10,000-square-foot building at 122 N. Walnut St. in Delano.
“We’re excited to be in Delano for sure,” Levian says. “It’s kind of the up-and-coming area.”
The business is in a former All Things Barbecue warehouse.
Levian says he likes that the business can be seen from Douglas and that it’s located next to Aero Plains Brewing. He says it makes it convenient at 4 p.m. on Fridays. It sounds like he’s too busy to go the rest of the week.
“Our business is unique because we work on a lot of specialty cars,” Levian says.
He particularly likes older cars and ones that have been sitting in garages for years that he can recommission.
“That’s one thing we really love doing.”
Levian is running the business with his son, Travis.
“We’re a two-man show.”
They’re offering car storage in addition to car repairs.
Though they specialize in European cars, David Levian says, “We’ll work on about anything.”
