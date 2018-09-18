Finally a Church’s Chicken opening date

Not a day seems to go by without someone, or several someones, asking when the new Church’s Chicken is going to open at 13th and Oliver.
Finally, Mike Jizzini has an answer.
It will be the second week of October.
“We’re lined up to start training on the 8th,” Jizzini says.
The opening will be a couple of days later, which Jizzini says means on the 10th or 11th.
The hiring process is still going on.
It was in September 2017 that Jizzini announced his plans to open six Church’s Chicken restaurants in the area in the next few years with the potential to do more after that.
Unexpected environmental remediation slowed him down at 13th and Oliver.
As that Church’s is now close to opening, Jizzini is working on plans for his next one, which will be at Pawnee and Broadway.
Construction will probably start around January after the first Church’s is open a few months, and then the restaurant likely will open in the second quarter.
“We’re working on the plans and the approval,” Jizzini says. “We did all the environmental so we don’t get into that trouble.”
There’s work going on at the former Church’s Chicken on North Broadway, but Jizzini says he’s not doing anything at the building.
Look for information on that building as it becomes available, and look for more details on the first Church’s Chicken opening as it gets closer in October.
Comments