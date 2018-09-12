Wichita posters advertising ‘classy crap’ at the ‘yard thale’ create interest, sales

What were Ryan Gosling, Mike Tyson and Ron Burgundy all doing in College Hill a couple of weeks ago?
Believe it or not, promoting a garage sale, and they’re back at it on the west side at 1617 N. Robin Circle this weekend. At least, photos of them on posters are.
“Hey girl . . . let’s go buy stuff together!” the Gosling poster says.
“Pity the fool who doesn’t stop here,” says Mr. T.
“Classy crap,” Burgundy advertises.
“We did these signs to kind of grab people’s attention,” Lindsay Jones says.
And it worked.
“Those signs exploded,” Jones says. “Absolutely every single person that came through the sale (was) just so complimentary.”
She says people told her, “We had to come to this sale just to see who these people are putting out these signs.”
A similar idea on Pinterest originally inspired Jones.
“Ah, that’s so clever,” she says she thought. “I need to remember to do that.”
A rather small, sad garage-sale sign is what convinced Jones for the need, though.
She was having her own garage sale this spring but ran out of time to do the signs. Someone was trying to help promote her sale and put up a sign so tiny and hard to read that even Jones couldn’t tell what it said.
“See, I should have made my signs,” she said at the time.
So when her friend Jasmine Douangpraseuth recently was having a sale inside the house she was moving from, Jones knew the signs would be essential.
Douangpraseuth says she “was trying to get creative and get as many people in the door as I could.”
She says she was also exploring a more artistic side of herself, which her nursing career doesn’t generally allow.
Jones is interested in becoming a pharmacist, though she says she’s naturally a salesperson.
Douangpraseuth and Jones collaborated on the signs, but Jones says she mostly set up the sale, and Douangpraseuth was the brains behind the posters.
“I am a big ‘Star Wars’ nerd,” Douangpraseuth says. “I love superheroes.”
So Yoda and Batman made appearances with messages such as, “Stop at this sale, you must,” and “The sale the city deserves,” respectively.
A “Clueless” sign advertised, “Stuff you like totally need!”
Another played off a popular meme and said, “Ermahgerd yerd serl.”
People drove by the signs and snapped pictures to put on social media.
“It was just really incredible to see how people got excited about them,” Jones says.
The only sign that was stolen also was the only one that received any negative attention, at least from one person. The sign played off another meme and made fun of Tyson’s lisp: “Yard thale.”
Douangpraseuth made more than $1,000.
She now has advice for others looking to attract traffic at their sales.
“You’ve got to somehow draw some attention to your sale that is different than you normally see.”
As people told her after seeing her signs: “I don’t even need anything, but I’m going to shop in that sale.”
