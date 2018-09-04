Sam’s Club isn’t renewing leases for Club Liquor’s east and west stores

The liquor stores attached to two Wichita Sam’s Clubs are closing.
“Sam’s . . . has decided to no longer renew our lease,” says Kevan Guinn.
He owns Club Liquor East and his brother, Bryce, owns Club Liquor West.
No one with Sam’s Club could immediately be reached for comment, but Kevan Guinn says he has an educated guess why the stores’ leases aren’t being renewed.
“We assume that it’s because of the impending beer bill that will be going into effect next year,” he says.
The new law will allow retailers that aren’t liquor stores to sell full-strength beer.
“We kind of see the writing on the wall that the law is changing, and the big-box stores are going to begin to get their foot in the door,” Guinn says.
The stores will be open until sometime in November.
“Everything is on sale,” Guinn says. “Everything must go.”
He and his brother haven’t decided what they’ll do next. They could open their stores elsewhere, but it’s not looking likely.
“We’ve considered it and have investigated a few different opportunities,” Guinn says. “It’s just a very uncertain time to reinvest in an industry that is certain to change quite a bit in the next few years.”
He says he and his brother appreciate their customers.
“We really enjoyed being an independent . . . small business in Wichita,” Guinn says. “At the same time, the industry is evolving, and it’s time for us to evolve as well.”
