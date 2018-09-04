Sailor’s World Famous Tattoos gets a ‘nifty’ new home at Broadway and Murdock

Sailor’s World Famous Tattoos is leaving Delano for what might be called a nifty new location.
That’s because 312 E. Murdock once was the home of Nifty Nut House.
By late this month or early next month, Sailor’s will open at the site, which is across from the QuikTrip at Broadway and Murdock.
Sometime next year, owner Raul Tanguma likely will open a coffee shop adjacent to the tattoo parlor. He says it’s a natural since so many people bring friends when they get tattoos.
“You have people sitting there already waiting.”
Tanguma started his business a decade ago in Towne West Square, but zoning issues caused him to quickly move to 1402 W. Douglas, which is three blocks west of Seneca.
That building is selling, and Tanguma says his rent is increasing.
He likes the new site for several reasons.
“This place is huge.”
Also, Via Christi Hospital St. Francis is just a few blocks away as are a lot of downtown businesses.
“It’s ridiculously busy around here,” Tanguma says.
Though he likes that the new shop will have more space, Tanguma says he wants to be careful about expanding in the right way.
“Right now our feng shui works really well.”
Tanguma says he’ll share more details on the coffee shop once he gets the new Sailor’s shop established and running smoothly.
Comments