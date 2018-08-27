Former Fantasy Complex DJ Michael Kasselman to reopen Fantasy South 40

There was a lot of sadness when the Fantasy Complex closed in 2015, but perhaps it will fulfill some people’s fantasies that at least part of it is reopening.
“I am reopening the Fantasy South 40 — the back edition of the building,” says longtime Fantasy DJ Michael Kasselman.
There were several facets to the popular entertainment center at 3201 S. Hillside. The South 40 featured country music.
Predominantly, Fantasy was known as a gay bar.
Kasselman and his business partner, Travis Bryson, are going to offer a variety of music in the new club, which will open in October.
“It is going to be gay, but in this day and age, there’s no such thing as just a gay bar,” Kasselman says. “Really, the time has changed. . . . There’s more acceptance for our community.”
In most gay bars, Kasselman says, “you’ll find a lot of straight people.”
The main part of the former complex has been home to the Venue since Fantasy closed. It will continue to be a venue. Kasselman says he and Bryson will work closely with the Venue staff.
“The only difference really is that we’re kind of joining their family,” Kasselman says.
After the space is remodeled, Kasselman says, the bar will open on Friday and Saturday nights.
“And then we will look at adding some additional nights as time goes on.”
There will be a variety of entertainment, including an occasional drag show. Kasselman says he hopes to attract a wide variety of people, from those in their 20s who want dance parties to those over 50 who might want “a calmer atmosphere.”
He hopes to bring back former Fantasy regulars who “were really caught off guard and really saddened by its closing.”
Kasselman wants to rent the space as a venue as well.
Look for more details closer to the opening.
Comments