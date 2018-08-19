League 42 gets an academic and baseball center of its own

League 42 is known for helping children through baseball, but founder Bob Lutz has bigger educational goals, and Dave Murfin is helping him make them happen.
“We’ve always stressed the importance of education to our kids,” says Lutz, a former Wichita Eagle sports columnist.
“We want to make sure that when we talk about eduction that we back it up, you know? Kids go to school, but we think we can give kids even more structure to their academics here.”
At the request of the league, Murfin bought property across 17th Street from the league’s home at McAdams Park. He’ll lease the property and a building on it for what Lutz calls a “nominal sum” so the league can have a new education center and extra parking for the baseball fields.
“This is the perfect place to do it, obviously, right across from our facility,” Lutz says. “And we think this building . . . can serve a dual purpose: one for baseball training, two for academic training. . . . We think the two of them go together well.”
It’s not enough to give kids opportunities in baseball only, Lutz says.
“Because we’re working with kids who need help.”
Lutz started the youth baseball league, which is for boys and girls ages 5 to 14, in 2013.
The league costs $30 per family per season.
“We get a wide variety of kids,” Lutz says. “We have great families. But we also have an element of kids that struggle. That are at risk.”
Lutz says he’s wanted to add an educational component to the league since it started.
“We’re going to offer after-school opportunities for our kids. We hope to find tutors that will come in and work with them. We want to really stress STEM education. We’ve put a committee together to talk about all this.”
He says there are educators on the committee to guide what the learning center should be.
“It’s in the formative stages.”
The building will be renovated and get an addition to its north.
“It’s going to be expensive to do all this, but we’re committed to doing it,” Lutz says.
He won’t say how much it will cost except that it’s “a lot.”
The city already invested $1.5 million to renovate the McAdams fields and add a new field.
Lutz says the fields had “been fairly dormant for at least a couple of decades before we came along.”
With the city’s investment, he says officials “decided, OK, it looks like this grassroots effort is serious. It looks like they . . . intend to be here for the long haul.”
“We’ve got a great three-field facility right now. Eventually we’ll want to add a fourth field.”
He says he has to raise money for that field and to transform Murfin’s property.
In addition to learning areas, an office, lobby and storage, there will be three hitting tunnels and two pitching tunnels in the building.
The extra parking will solve a few issues.
“We have a big parking crunch,” Lutz says. “And too many cars are getting hit by foul balls.”
The problem lot at McAdams instead will be turned into a warm-up area for players.
“Parking’s not an exciting thing,” Lutz says. “What’s exciting is this building and the opportunity to renovate it and make it into something that we can use . . . to help kids in both baseball and academics.”
Mark Cross has been coaching in League 42 for three years, and he says part of the reason he’s stayed is that “they were trying to not only better themselves but also the community.”
He says the new learning facility will take that another step.
“It’s a great opportunity for all the kids. It just gives them an extra place, another outlet where they can go and learn.”
Cross’ son, Cohen, 7, is in the league and says he might like to help others study.
“That’s great for other kids who need help with their homework . . . and their parents can’t help them,” Cohen says.
League player Nathaniel Osborne, 13, says it’s hard to squeeze in extra learning.
“I think the new facility’s going to be great because I don’t really get that much work done.”
However, his brother, player Micah Osborne, 12, is a little skeptical.
“People are usually tired after a game and don’t feel like paying attention to school.”
Micah says he likes language arts and that if it were offered, he might change his mind about the learning center.
“Then I might do it.”
