Riverside Bark Doggy Day Care to join Gentle Hands K-9 Boutique

After opening Gentle Hands K-9 Boutique in Riverside in June, Lisa Overocker began planning to expand her business next door to add a doggie day care. Someone told her it was too bad she already had a name because Riverside Bark Doggy Day Care would be cute.
Overocker agreed, so that’s what she plans to call the expansion and will keep the Gentle Hands name for the boutique.
The store is at 813 W. 11th St. near 11th and Bitting where Guitar John’s briefly was. With the day care, Overocker will have more than double the space.
Overocker, 38, has been walking dogs since she was 9 and pet sitting since she was 12.
At her business, she also offers pet nail trimming even for animals such as skunks — only the descented ones — and raccoons along with full grooming and microchipping.
Overocker also sells dog toys and CBD dog treats.
To say that Overocker loves animals is an extreme understatement.
“I have a dog, two cats, seven turtles, a bearded dragon, three hermit crabs and a bunch of fish,” she says. “And the only reason I don’t have more is I don’t have my house in the country yet. That’s what’s holding me back.”
Overocker says her mother “tells me I’ve had a gift since I was little” with animals.
She says she does have muzzles if she needs them to help with animals when they visit her, but she rarely has to use them.
Overocker, who hopes the expansion is ready in early September, says she’s able to handle the animals that come her way.
“I haven’t had to turn an animal away yet.”
