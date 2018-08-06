Again, Wichita history lovers, there’s no need to panic over the iconic Wichita signs

Half a year has gone by since Have You Heard? quashed a rumor that Occidental Management planned to tear down the historic train canopy with the iconic Wichita sign as part of its remodeling at Union Station.
However, now one of those two signs actually is down, which led to some brief panic.
Aaron Santry, who shoots landscape photography around Wichita and Kansas, recently posted a photo of one of the two Wichita canopy signs on Instagram.
“Too bad that’s gone,” someone replied.
“And I’m like, ‘What!’ ” Santry says.
The sign is down temporarily and only for protection as Occidental builds a new building on the property.
“We just wanted to make sure they’re safe until they’re ready to be put back up,” says Occidental president Chad Stafford.
It’s actually only the southward-facing sign that’s down. The north one is in a more protected area away from current construction.
Look for an updated story on all the Union Station renovations this weekend.
For now, Santry is happy with the news that the beloved sign is fine.
“Outstanding.”
