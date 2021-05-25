‘This is the worst ever.’ Southwest Airlines flight attendant loses teeth after assault

A passenger on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego was arrested for alleged assault of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant Sunday morning. AP

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant had two teeth knocked out by an unruly female passenger on Sunday.

The attack happened after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego.

The attack was reported by passengers and Transport Workers Union president Lyn Montgomery, who said there were 477 incidents of misconduct by Southwest passengers between April 8 and May 15. Montgomery sent a letter to Southwest CEO Gary Kelly.

According to the Dallas-based airline, the passenger “repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions (tray table in upright position, seat belt, etc.) and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing.”

San Diego Harbor Police arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, and charged her with battery causing serious bodily injury, according to ABC News. The woman was arrested and taken off the flight upon its arrival in San Diego.

More than 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers have been reported by the Federal Aviation Administration so far in 2021. Those include 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear face masks.

“I’ve been in the industry since 1992, and this is the worst ever,” Montgomery told the Associated Press. “People seem to be more angry. When they’re asked to do something, compliance seems to be more difficult.”