Wichita airport to add nonstop flights to Las Vegas with introductory $49 fare

The latest announcement of new flights out of Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport will soon have people flying nonstop to the airport’s “top destination.”

On Tuesday, officials announced Frontier Airlines will have nonstop flights from Wichita to Las Vegas on Mondays and Fridays starting March 12. Wichita currently does not have non-stop flights to Las Vegas.

“New air service is certainly welcome news. Las Vegas is our top destination,” Director of Airports Victor White said in a news release. “Frontier’s schedule and low fares will undoubtedly be popular with our travelers. Many thanks to Frontier for being great partners and sticking with us during this difficult year.”

The flights will be year-round. Additional information can be found at FlyFrontier.com.

“We’re delighted to announce new, nonstop flights from Wichita to Las Vegas,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier Airlines senior vice president of Commercial, said in the release, adding “these new flights will adhere to our industry-leading health practices, including required temperature screenings, mask wearing and enhanced cleaning of each aircraft.”

Frontier Airlines is offering $49 flights for flights purchased by Dec. 17. That price is for dates from March 12 to June 9 with certain blackout dates.