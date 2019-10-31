No one hurt in church plane accident at Junction City airport, Kansas troopers say

A pilot and a passenger were uninjured when the small airplane they were in crashed Thursday in Geary County.

Emergency crews were called at around 10 a.m. to Freeman Field Airport in Junction City, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. Investigators determined the accident happened when landing gear malfunctioned on a 1968 Beechcraft 95-B55.

The pilot was a 55-year-old man from Colorado Springs, and the passenger was a 30-year-old man from Port Arthur, Texas. Neither was hurt, according to the KHP report.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s N-number registry shows the fixed-wing, multi-engine plane is owned by Heritage Pentecostal Church in Colorado Springs. The man listed as the pilot in the crash report is the pastor of the church, according to its website.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW