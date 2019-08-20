Man dies in crop-duster airplane crash in Ellis County, state troopers say

The Wichita Eagle

A Kansas pilot died in an crop-duster airplane crash Tuesday morning in the northwest part of the state.

Emergency crews were called at around 9:15 a.m. to a plane crash about 10 miles southwest of Hays in Ellis County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. They found a fixed-wing, single-engine 1985 Schweizer Aircraft that had been totaled.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as John F. Werth, 70, of Hays. No one else was on board at the time of the wreck, KHP troopers wrote in the report.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane, a model G-164B, was registered to Werth Aerial Spraying for agricultural and pest control purposes.

