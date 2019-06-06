Textron Aviation looking to fill 500 jobs in Wichita with professional interview day

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit Textron Aviation produced this video showing a variety of its aircraft, including the Citation Longitude and Scorpion tactical jet, performing flight test maneuvers over Wichita and Kansas. Video courtesy of Textron Aviation Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Textron Aviation produced this video showing a variety of its aircraft, including the Citation Longitude and Scorpion tactical jet, performing flight test maneuvers over Wichita and Kansas. Video courtesy of Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation is looking to fill about 500 jobs in Wichita at a hiring event next week.

The aircraft company will hold a professional interview day 4-8 p.m. June 12 at the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway. Textron is the parent company that manufactures Cessna, Hawker and Beechcraft planes. The bulk of the company’s workforce is based in Wichita.

“Interviewees will meet with members of the Textron Aviation leadership team and learn more about benefits, salary and relocation packages,” spokeswoman Rachel Stanley-Williams said in a news release. “We’re seeking experienced professionals for a variety of roles within Textron Aviation, including engineering, logistics, program management, operations, human resources, customer service and more.”

The company is actively hiring for about 500 open positions across the business in Wichita, Stanley-Williams said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

People interested in attending the event are asked to sign up online at https://txtav.com/careers/lp/professional-interview-day, where more information is available on open positions and qualifications.

Textron’s president and CEO had previously said that the company planned to hire 1,000 people this year to fill new jobs and replace retirees.