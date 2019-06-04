Wichita’s Eisenhower airport receives second grant, bringing total to over $15 million

Showered by water cannons, Frontier Flight 186 taxies into Eisenhower National Airport. The airline resumed service out of Wichita in August 2018. The Wichita Eagle

Eisenhower National Airport has received two federal grants totaling over $15 million.

The city of Wichita announced Tuesday that the Wichita Airport Authority has received an $8.6 million grant for work on the longest runway at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, or ICT.

“Preserving and extending the life of one of our most important infrastructure assets — our longest runway — is necessary if we are to continue to attract larger and heavier commercial aircraft,” said Brad Christopher, assistant director of airports, in a news release. “This infrastructure is also critical to our important aircraft manufacturing tenant stakeholders — Bombardier and Textron.”

The airport had previously received a grant award of $6.7 million for replacing the center 50-feet of the runway’s “keel” section.