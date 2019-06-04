Aviation
Wichita’s Eisenhower airport receives second grant, bringing total to over $15 million
Eisenhower National Airport has received two federal grants totaling over $15 million.
The city of Wichita announced Tuesday that the Wichita Airport Authority has received an $8.6 million grant for work on the longest runway at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, or ICT.
“Preserving and extending the life of one of our most important infrastructure assets — our longest runway — is necessary if we are to continue to attract larger and heavier commercial aircraft,” said Brad Christopher, assistant director of airports, in a news release. “This infrastructure is also critical to our important aircraft manufacturing tenant stakeholders — Bombardier and Textron.”
The airport had previously received a grant award of $6.7 million for replacing the center 50-feet of the runway’s “keel” section.
Comments