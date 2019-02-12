Need a cheap flight from Wichita to the Emerald Coast? Allegiant announces new nonstop route

Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is adding a new round-trip route, to and from the beach, right on time for summer vacation.
Starting the first week of June, Allegiant Air is offering flights to and from Destin-Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle, the airline company announced Tuesday morning.
Flights to the Emerald Coast will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 5.
Destin-Fort Walton Beach is on the Emerald Coast of Florida near the Air Force Armament Museum and Eglin Air Force Base. It places travelers between Pensacola and Panama City Beach.
To celebrate the new route, Allegiant is offering one-way fares as low as $59. Flights must be booked by Feb. 13 to get the introductory fare and seats and dates are limited. On Tuesday evening, the cost of one-way flights ranged from $59 to $133. Flights can only be booked through Allegiant’s website, allegiantair.com.
“We’re very excited to announce this brand new service from Wichita,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, in a news release. “We’re sure area travelers will take advantage of our friendly, nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to enjoy all that the Emerald Coast has to offer.”
Destin-Fort Walton Beach is the third route to Florida added by Allegiant, including Daytona Beach and Orlando. The airline also offers flights to and from Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.
“We are thrilled that Allegiant is adding service to this popular Florida destination,” said Victor White, director of airports for the Wichita Airport Authority. “Our passengers love going to Florida, they want affordable vacations, and they want to fly nonstop.”
