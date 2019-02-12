Aviation

Need a cheap flight from Wichita to the Emerald Coast? Allegiant announces new nonstop route

By Chance Swaim

February 12, 2019 08:17 AM

Allegiant announces new direct flight from Wichita to Florida

Allegiant Airlines announced today a new direct route between Wichita and Destin/Ft. Walton Beach Florida. The service will be offered twice a week and start in June 2019.
By
Up Next
Allegiant Airlines announced today a new direct route between Wichita and Destin/Ft. Walton Beach Florida. The service will be offered twice a week and start in June 2019.
By

Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is adding a new round-trip route, to and from the beach, right on time for summer vacation.

Starting the first week of June, Allegiant Air is offering flights to and from Destin-Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle, the airline company announced Tuesday morning.

Flights to the Emerald Coast will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 5.

Destin-Fort Walton Beach is on the Emerald Coast of Florida near the Air Force Armament Museum and Eglin Air Force Base. It places travelers between Pensacola and Panama City Beach.

To celebrate the new route, Allegiant is offering one-way fares as low as $59. Flights must be booked by Feb. 13 to get the introductory fare and seats and dates are limited. On Tuesday evening, the cost of one-way flights ranged from $59 to $133. Flights can only be booked through Allegiant’s website, allegiantair.com.

“We’re very excited to announce this brand new service from Wichita,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, in a news release. “We’re sure area travelers will take advantage of our friendly, nonstop, ultra-low-cost service to enjoy all that the Emerald Coast has to offer.”

Destin-Fort Walton Beach is the third route to Florida added by Allegiant, including Daytona Beach and Orlando. The airline also offers flights to and from Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

“We are thrilled that Allegiant is adding service to this popular Florida destination,” said Victor White, director of airports for the Wichita Airport Authority. “Our passengers love going to Florida, they want affordable vacations, and they want to fly nonstop.”

(FILE VIDEO - MAY 8, 2018) Eisenhower Airport officials and Frontier Airline official announce new low fares between Wichita and Denver starting August 30, 2018.

By

Chance Swaim

Chance Swaim won the Betty Gage Holland Award in 2018 for distinguished service to honor and protect the integrity of public dialogue on America’s college campuses. He has been a news reporter for The Wichita Eagle since 2018. You can contact him at 316-269-6752 and cswaim@wichitaeagle.com.

  Comments  