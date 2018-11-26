Here’s one holiday sale that might interest Wichita aviation, history buffs

Starting Tuesday, the group that restored the Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as “Doc,” will host a three-day-long surplus sale at the bomber’s former hangar in south Wichita.
“Over the past 18 years since Doc arrived in Wichita, we have accumulated a warehouse full of tools, shelving and other surplus industrial items that we simply no longer need, nor have room for in our new hangar facility,” said Josh Wells, Doc’s Friends spokesman, in a news release. “The surplus includes heavy-duty, industrial-grade items, plus a few old B-29 and additional aircraft parts and pieces.”
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Air Capital Flight Line, 3800 S. Oliver, across from Spirit AeroSystems. Doc’s Friends will only accept cash at the sale.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for completing the B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. The new building is expected to open to the public in January.
For more information, see www.b29doc.com.
Comments