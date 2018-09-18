SkyWest looks to Wichita area to fill airline pilot jobs

The country’s sixth-largest airline is coming to the Wichita area to recruit pilots and those who want to become pilots.
And it’s doing so through a new partnership with an Augusta-based flight school.
SkyWest Airlines will host an information session on its Pilot Pathway Program from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Pray Aviation Services at Augusta Municipal Airport, 10504 SW Indianola.
Matthew Pray, chief pilot and owner of the school that provides accelerated flight training for private pilots up to airline transport pilots, said the session is open to anyone interested in becoming a commercial airline pilot, especially helicopter and airplane pilots who are leaving the military.
Students and pilots selected by SkyWest for the program are guaranteed a final interview for a first officer position at the airline after they complete their training for an airline transport pilot certificate, including accumulating 1,500 flight hours.
Other perks of the program include mentoring from SkyWest pilots throughout the completion of their training, and seniority for company benefits eligibility and seniority among its pilots that starts the day they are accepted into the program.
Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest is a regional airline serving mainline carriers Alaska, American, Delta and United. According to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, SkyWest ranked No. 6 in the U.S. for 35.8 million passenger enplanements in 2017.
SkyWest spokeswoman McKall Morris said in an e-mail the airline has partnerships with more than 100 private flight schools, universities and other airlines. Each school and university it enters into a partnership with for pilots is vetted by the airline “to make sure they are a great fit with SkyWest,” she said.
‘Constrained pilot supply’
SkyWest’s recruitment event comes a couple months after the Regional Airline Association, an industry trade group, released a pilot workforce update that focuses in part on a nationwide pilot shortage.
In the report, RAA said “major airlines are replacing unprecedented number of pilots” because of a mandatory requirement for airline pilots to retire at 65, growing demand for air service and fewer pilots joining airlines than retiring from them.
It said “major airlines draw heavily from regional airlines when hiring” pilots.
The situation is made more challenging, the report said, by a 2013 Federal Aviation Administration requirement that pilots who want to be a first officer, or co-pilot, for an airline must have a minimum of 1,500 hours of flight time, up from the previously required minimum of 250 hours flight time. The FAA rule “further constrained pilot supply by making the training path more expensive and the career more difficult to access,” the report said.
RAA said in the report that reducing the training cost of an airline pilot career path will do more in the long run to alleviate the shortage than paying pilots more money.
In recent years, the regional airline industry has been criticized for paying its pilots low wages, in some instances as low as $22,000 a year for a starting first officer. But RAA said between 2014 and 2016, average pay for first-year first officers for its regional airline members increased 150 percent to $59,098.
Pray said the partnership with SkyWest came together when he befriended one of the airline’s recruiters on a Facebook forum for Army pilots. Pray is a former Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter pilot.
Pilots and prospective pilots who plan to attend Thursday’s event should e-mail prayaviation@gmail.com or call 316-519-3399.
