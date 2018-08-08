Here’s why a Japan jet builder is looking to hire in Wichita

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. needs help with its new Mitsubishi Regional Jet, and it’s looking to Wichita to fill jobs.
The Japanese aircraft manufacturer will host a job fair Saturday seeking to fill positions in flight test engineering, mechanics and systems engineers at its Moses Lake, Wash., flight test center as well as its plant in Nagoya, Japan, a spokesman said.
“As a company, we are looking to grow our in-house certification capabilities to support the development and certification of our MRJ program,” Jeff Dronen, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. America spokesman, said in an e-mail to The Eagle. “Wichita is an area of interest due (to) the strong aviation skill sets that exist within multiple organizations in and around the city.”
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Wichita, 400 W. Waterman. Interested applicants can apply in advance. Walk-ins are accepted up until 2 p.m.
It’s likely Mitsubishi is looking to Wichita because of Bombardier, which operates a flight test center for all of its commercial and business aircraft, as well as Textron Aviation, which manufactures Cessna and Beechcraft jets and planes and also flight tests them here.
Mitsubishi also is planning for a job fair next Saturday in Savannah, Ga., which is home to business jet maker Gulfstream.
Dronen said in the e-mail he didn’t have specifics on how many workers the company is looking to hire, “but I can tell you that we have interest across all elementsof certification activities.”
Mitsubishi is developing the MRJ, which is a clean-sheet design regional jet. The recently announced MRJ70 seats 70 passengers while the MRJ90 seats 88. Mitsubishi also has plans for an MRJ100X, which would seat 100 passengers.
