Visitor use survey begins at Daniel Boone National Forest

The Associated Press

WINCHESTER, Ky.

Officials have begun a yearlong effort to survey visitors at the Daniel Boone National Forest.

A team from the University of Tennessee began conducting the National Visitor Use Monitoring survey on Saturday and will continue through Sept. 30, 2022, a statement from the Forest Service said. Surveyors in bright orange vests will be at recreation sites and along Forest Service roads.

The survey is used to estimate the number of visitors and their activities as well as the economic impact of the forest on the local economy, officials said. That information is used by federal, state and local officials to plan for tourism and recreation projects, the statement said

“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the Forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” said David Pope, Daniel Boone National Forest recreation program manager.

