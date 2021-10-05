Skanska ordered to pay $92K for evidence loss in bridge case

Business

PENSACOLA, Fla.

The construction company Skanska has been ordered to pay more than $92,000 after a judge ruled it had destroyed evidence in a lawsuit over damage to the Pensacola Bay Bridge during Hurricane Sally.

Businesses, residents and local governments are suing the company for economic damages after its barges came loose and hit the bridge, causing serious damage during the hurricane that hit in September 2020. The bridge — a vital connection between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze along U.S. 98 — reopened in May.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Hope Cannon issued the order Friday, saying the funds will cover legal fees and costs associated with the loss or destruction of cell phone data involved in the case.

The Pensacola News Journal reported that attorneys for Skanska have asked for the payment to be reduced.

The company has previously said it took all reasonable steps to secure its equipment but said the storm's power was unforeseeable and extreme.

