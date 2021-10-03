Trade publication again ranks Georgia top state for business

A trade publication is again giving Georgia high marks for its business environment.

For the eighth straight year, Area Development magazine named Georgia the best state to do business, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Gov. Brian Kemp touted the award on Friday at the opening of a new Amazon warehouse in Columbia County, a suburb of Augusta. Amazon has created about 21,000 jobs in Georgia since 2010.

Kemp said the the company's rapid expansion proves Georgia is attractive to private investors, the newspaper reported.

Area Development’s rankings are based on a poll of 50 private consulting firms. The magazine says Georgia got top scores in categories including the cost of doing business, state government cooperation and responsiveness and labor market competitiveness.