Business

Washington state minimum wage to be $14.49 next year

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Washington’s minimum hourly wage will rise to $14.49 next year, up from the current $13.69.

The Seattle Times reports the increase was announced Thursday by the state Department of Labor and Industries.

Under state law, the department sets the minimum wage for the coming year using a consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That index, updated Sept. 14, found that prices paid by urban workers in August were up around 5.8% nationally and 5.3% in the Seattle area. August prices in the Seattle area were 1.1% higher than they’d been in June, compared with a 0.7% increase nationally.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Grains, livestock mixed.

October 02, 2021 2:56 AM

News

Website helps Kentuckians search for antibody treatments

October 02, 2021 2:56 AM

News

2 charged with preying on those struggling with addiction

October 02, 2021 2:56 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service