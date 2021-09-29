Business

Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 11.75 cents at $7.1250 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1 cent at $5.3525 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 1.75 cents at $5.8475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 13.75 cents at $12.8075 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .37 cent at $1.2252 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .20 cent at $1.5407 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .60 cent at $.9082 a pound.

