How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields.

The benchmark S&P 500 index had its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq had its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to its highest level since late June.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 90.48 points, or 2%, to 4,352.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 569.38 points, or 1.6%, to 34,299.99.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Nasdaq fell 423.29 points, or 2.8%, to 14,546.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.23 points, or 2.2%, to 2,229.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 102.85 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is down 498.01 points, or 1.4%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Nasdaq is down 501.02 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.30 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 596.56 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 3,693.51 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,658.40 points, or 12.9.

The Russell 2000 is up 254.92 points, or 12.9%.