California orders more insurance options for wildfire areas

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has ordered the state's “insurer of last resort” to offer more comprehensive coverage for homeowners who can't buy private insurance because they live in areas threatened by wildfires.

The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan sells insurance to homeowners who can't purchase it through no fault of their own. The plan is mandated by state law and funded by insurance companies.

Most of their coverage only applies to damage from fires and other disasters. But Lara wants them to cover other things, too, like water damage and theft. The FAIR Plan Association sued, arguing state law only requires them to provide “basic property insurance.”

In July, a state judge ruled Lara had the authority to order the FAIR Plan to offer the coverage. On Friday, Lara ordered the plan to start offering the coverage.

The FAIR Plan Association could appeal the judge's decision. A representative from the association did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.