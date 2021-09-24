Horse Soldier Bourbon to build $200 million site in Kentucky

Horse Soldier Bourbon plans to create more than 50 jobs with a new $200 million tourism project in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The Pulaski County site will contain a 27,585-square-foot (2,562-square-meter) distillery visitor center; 5,000-person amphitheater; 500-person outdoor event space; 3,200-square-foot (297-square-meter) wedding chapel; and an activity center, shops and more.

Horse Soldier Bourbon was founded by retired members of the U.S. Special Forces who were among the first to enter Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The company has been approved by the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority for $29.9 million in incentives for the project.