Missouri court says Kroenke must release financial records

The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to block an order that required Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and other NFL officials to release their financial records if they lose a lawsuit filed after the Rams moved out of St. Louis.

Lawyers for Kroenke, the NFL and five other league executives had asked the court to block a rule issued in July by St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh requiring them to turn over their records for a jury to consider punitive damages.

The court did not explain its reason for denying the defendants' request.

Lawyers for NFL officials have argued that the request for the records was “invasive,” The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In a lawsuit filed in 2017, St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority argued the Rams and the NFL broke league rules and misled the public when the team moved to Los Angeles. They alleged the move cost the St. Louis area millions of dollars.

The trial is scheduled to begin in January.