Injured ex-cop now attorney running for Kansas AG’s office

An attorney who was forced to give up a career as a police officer after a drunken driver struck him is running for Kansas attorney general next year as a Democrat.

Chris Mann, of Lawrence, launched his campaign Tuesday with a short video, promising to focus on public safety issues and to remove partisan politics from the attorney general's office.

Mann has never held public office and is the first Democrat to announce a bid for attorney general. He was a police officer in Lawrence but after being injured during a 2002 traffic stop, he earned a law degree and became a prosecutor.

He has been active in Mothers Against Drunk Driving, serving on its national board starting in 2014 and eventually as its board chair until last year. He has been heavily involved in efforts to strengthen state laws against drunken driving.

He was a prosecutor in Wyandotte County a state securities regulator before in 2016 founding a law firm in 2016 focused on helping poor clients.

Incumbent Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, is running for governor next year.

Three Republicans are seeking to replace Schmidt: former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi and Kansas Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Kellie Warren.