Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

THE COLONY, Texas

Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $926,000.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.5 million, or 9 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $8.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.23. A year ago, they were trading at 46 cents.

