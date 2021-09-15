Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.75 cents at $6.7725 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 6.25 cents at $5.0225 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 20.75 cents at $5.15 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $12.8350 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .73 cent at $1.2375 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $1.5405 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .60 cent at $.8087 a pound.