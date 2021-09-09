Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Decatur, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period.

Lakeland Industries shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.90, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.