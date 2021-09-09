Zumiez: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $24 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $268.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.8 million.

Zumiez shares have risen roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $39.60, a rise of 47% in the last 12 months.