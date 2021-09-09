Guilty plea likely from a mayor in corruption probe

A suburban Chicago mayor is expected to plead guilty in a corruption investigation involving red-light cameras, his lawyer said Thursday.

A federal judge set a hearing for Oct. 29, five weeks before a scheduled trial, after remarks by attorney Thomas Breen, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta was charged with bribery, tax crimes and lying to agents. He's accused of accepting an envelope of cash in 2018.

A former Illinois state senator, Martin Sandoval, pleaded guilty in 2020. He was accused of accepting about $250,000 to protect the interests of a red-light camera company. He died last December.

Red-light cameras record drivers at certain intersections, which can lead to tickets.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza last year said her office would stop collecting fines against drivers. She said poor and minority motorists appear to be most affected by the $100 tickets, which can double if not timely paid.

Mendoza also noted the federal investigation.