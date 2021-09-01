Charleston International Airport goes smoke, vape free

The Charleston International Airport is no longer allowing people to smoke or use vapes anywhere in the facility.

Airport leaders are instituting the ban in an effort to maintain what they say is the health, safety and welfare of the traveling public, WCSC-TV reported.

Charleston International Airport Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer Spencer Pryor said the smoke-free rules are effective Wednesday.

Pryor said the ban includes all enclosed public spaces, outside of the terminal, shuttles, sidewalks, rest areas, as well as public and employee parking lots, and other Airport Authority owned buildings and facilities.

The ban includes cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vapes, puff bars, and any smoke or vapor producing device. Pryor cited a previous CDC study that documented how secondhand smoke travels from designated smoking areas into nonsmoking areas in airports. He said nonsmoking travelers and employees can be exposed.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our mission is to make the airport campus a safe and healthy environment for travelers, guests, and workers,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “The health risks associated with secondhand smoke are irrefutable. Creating a smoke-free environment at CHS will help us achieve reach this goal.”

The Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department will enforce the ban and people who continue to smoke or vape will be subject to fines.