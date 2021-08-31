Anaplan: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $144.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Anaplan said it expects revenue in the range of $145.5 million to $146.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $571.5 million to $573.5 million.

Anaplan shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $59.85, a drop of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.