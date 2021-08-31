$3M awarded to Kentucky city for wastewater treatment plants

The federal government has awarded $3 million to a Kentucky city to upgrade two wastewater treatment facilities, expected to create more than 300 jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The funds from the U.S. Economic Development Administration go to the city of Somerset. Along with local funds, the award is expected to create 379 jobs, retain 580 jobs and generate $179 million in private investment, the governor's office said in a news release.

"The upgrades to two wastewater treatment facilities in Somerset will mean better service for Kentuckians, while creating opportunities for economic investment, growth and good-paying jobs,” Beshear said.

The project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities initiative, which helps communities severely affected by the declining use of coal, the release said.