Worker killed after being hit by car in construction zone

A state worker was killed Monday when he was hit by a car in a road construction zone in Chilton County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 33-year-old Brandon F. Barber of Prattville was killed. Officials said Barber was struck by a car that failed to yield to the traffic control sign Barber was holding within a construction zone. The accident occurred two miles south of Jemison on Alabama Highway 91.

Barber was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Clanton where he was pronounced dead.

He was employed by the Alabama Department of Transportation

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident remains under investigation.