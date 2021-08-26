Business

Workday: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PLEASANTON, Calif.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $105.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 28 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twenty-nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Workday shares have increased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $246.50, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

