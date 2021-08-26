Lannett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lannett Co. (LCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $177.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $4.50. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The generic drug company posted revenue of $106 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $363.5 million, or $9.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $478.8 million.

Lannett expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $440 million.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.08. A year ago, they were trading at $6.18.