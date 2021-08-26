Business
Lannett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Lannett Co. (LCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $177.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $4.50. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.
The generic drug company posted revenue of $106 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $363.5 million, or $9.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $478.8 million.
Lannett expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $440 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.08. A year ago, they were trading at $6.18.
