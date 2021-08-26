Business

SelectQuote: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $188.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $131 million, or 79 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $937.8 million.

SelectQuote shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.35, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.

Midday Business Report

Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Mack takes over from Samaan as Princeton athletic director

August 26, 2021 1:18 AM

Business

Wichita council sets $15 minimum hourly wage for employees

August 26, 2021 1:18 AM

Business

Autodesk: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 26, 2021 1:19 AM

Business

American Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 26, 2021 1:19 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service