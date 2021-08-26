SelectQuote: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $188.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $131 million, or 79 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $937.8 million.

SelectQuote shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.35, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.