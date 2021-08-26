Business
Elastic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Elastic NV (ESTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $193.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in November, Elastic expects its results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $195 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Elastic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 67 cents per share to a loss of 57 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $808 million to $814 million.
Elastic shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $157.93, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.
