Elastic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Elastic NV (ESTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $193.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Elastic expects its results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $195 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Elastic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 67 cents per share to a loss of 57 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $808 million to $814 million.

Elastic shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $157.93, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.