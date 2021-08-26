Splunk: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $384 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $2.34. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $605.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $562.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $650 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $634.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.53 billion to $2.6 billion.

Splunk shares have declined roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $155.31, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.