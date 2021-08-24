Citi Trends: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $12.5 million.

The Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $237.3 million in the period.

Citi Trends expects full-year earnings to be $6.30 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.01 billion.

Citi Trends shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

