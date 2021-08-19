Biden backs Woodfin in Birmingham mayoral race

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday endorsed Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin for reelection.

“Mayor Woodfin is one of the great young leaders of our country,” Biden said in a statement.

“From protecting the health and safety of the people of Birmingham to saving and creating jobs, to providing tuition-free higher education and fighting for voting rights, he sets the bar for making sure government works for the people."

Woodfin faces seven challengers in his bid for another term, including his predecessor in office. Former Mayor William Bell, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, former city worker Darryl Williams, sports agent and engineer Ervin Philemon Hill II, building contractor Chris Wood, businesswoman and mental health advocate Cerissa Brown and Napoleon Gonzalez are seeking the office of mayor.

The election is Aug. 24.