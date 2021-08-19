Business
Synopsys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $198.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.81 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.
The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.45.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.03 billion.
Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.78 to $6.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.22 billion.
Synopsys shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $290.63, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.
