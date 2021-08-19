Synopsys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $198.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.45.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.03 billion.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.78 to $6.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.22 billion.

Synopsys shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $290.63, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.