Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 83 cents.

The oil and gas property investor posted revenue of $13 million in the period.

Sabine Royalty shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.89, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.