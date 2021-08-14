Business

Ardelyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FREMONT, Calif.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Friday reported a loss of $45.2 million in its second quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.52. A year ago, they were trading at $5.73.

  Comments  
