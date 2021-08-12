Bank manager accused of setting fire to conceal embezzlement

The former branch manager of a western Pennsylvania credit union stole $340,000 and then set the bank safe on fire to throw off investigators, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted Patty Lynn Mavrakis of Belle Vernon on Wednesday on charges of embezzlement, wire fraud and using a fire to commit a federal felony.

Authorities said Mavrakis, 63, was working at the Valley 1st Community Federal Union in September 2016 when the alleged theft occurred.

She's accused of starting the fire and then claiming the blaze had destroyed the missing money.

Federal prosecutors said she put in an insurance claim for the money she's accused of stealing.

Mavrakis is expected to appear in court next month, and prosecutors are asking for $50,000 unsecured bond. She does not have a lawyer listed on the docket.